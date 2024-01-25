Ukraine has allegedly conducted another drone attack on an oil facility located close to a Russian port, this time a Rosneft refinery on the Black Sea.

The alleged attack on the facility in the city of Tuapse comes just days after Ukraine conducted a drone attack on an oil and gas facility in the Baltic Port of Ust-Luga.

Russian emergency services confirmed on Thursday morning that teams were battling a blaze that broke out at the Rosneft oil refinery, close to Tuapse's port which serves as a major conduit for Russian oil being exported out of the Black Sea.

A Reuters report quoted local authorities as saying the fire was being brought under control and there were no casualties.

Russian media outlets have indicated that the explosion that led to the fire was caused by a drone attack.

The Rosneft oil refinery is located a short distance away from Tuapse’s port, which TradeWinds understands has not been affected.

Article continues below the advert

Vessel tracking website Marine Traffic on Thursday morning showed that there were four tankers, four bulkers and a ropax in the port.

Reuters recently reported that 1.47m tonnes of oil was shipped out of Tuapse in December 2023.

Ukraine has frequently attacked Russian oil facilities in an effort to dampen the country's oil exports that fund the ongoing war between the two countries.

On Sunday morning Ukraine attacked a Novatek oil and gas facility in the Baltic port of Ust-Luga in one of its most far-reaching drone attacks to date.

Port operations were temporarily suspended while emergency services tackled the blaze. Operations at Ust-Luga, however now resumed, according to vessel trackers that show tankers loading and departing the terminal since Wednesday.

Second strike

Tuapse, around 435 kilometres away from Ukrainian-held territory north of Mariupol, is no stranger to Ukrainian drone attacks.

The same Rosneft oil refinery and depot attacked on Thursday morning was subjected to a drone attack in February 2023 that also caused a large fire.

Russian authorities responded by stationing a Pantsir air defence system in the nearby port.

From a military perspective, the damage caused by Ukrainian drones on Russia’s oil infrastructure is relatively minor and is usually repaired quite quickly.

However, any disruption, even if lasting only several days, is costly to Russia's oil-based economy.

More importantly, by targeting facilities in distant places such as Tuapse and Ust-Luga, Ukraine is able to demonstrate that no Russian ports can be considered safe from attack.