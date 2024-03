A series of errors have been identified by UK accident investigators as they revealed a previously unreported collision between a general cargo ship and an LPG carrier off Denmark.

The 4,800-dwt Scot Explorer (built 2019) was in collision with Navigator Gas’ 3,771-cbm gas carrier Happy Falcon (built 2002) 12 nautical miles north-west of Thyboron on the morning of 24 October, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said.