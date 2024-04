New York-listed diversified tanker owner International Seaways is poised to collect $50m from the sale of two 2008-built MR2 sister tankers.

The Manhattan-based shipowner is in advanced discussions to sell the 51,000-dwt Seaways Niagara and Seaways Nantucket for about $25m each, US and Greek shipbrokers said on Sunday and Monday.

A US-based broker described a buyer for one of the vessels as based in the Middle East.