The Hellenic Coast Guard sent vessels to the Greek island of Tilos after a container ship ran aground on Friday.

The Protothema website reported that the 1,102-teu Med Cerkezkoy (built 1998) got stuck to the west of the island.

There has been no sign of pollution, and the crew of 17 Turkish nationals are safe and uninjured.

No water ingress has been reported.

The ship left the Greek port of Piraeus on Thursday, bound for Latakia in Syria.