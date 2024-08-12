The container that exploded in dramatic fashion on board a Yang Ming Marine Transport container ship on 9 August contained lithium batteries and other dangerous substances, China Central Television (CCTV) has cited authorities as saying.

The Taiwanese liner company said on Saturday that while the cause of the accident on board the 6,589-teu YM Mobility (built 2021) in China’s Ningbo Zhoushan Port had yet to be clarified, a preliminary investigation had revealed that a container containing dangerous goods container exploded.