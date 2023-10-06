A Dutch livestock carrier was forced to return to Darwin in Australia after a fire broke out in its engine room.

Australian national broadcaster ABC reported that the 5,600-dwt Brahman Express (built 2002) suffered the incident on Wednesday afternoon as it departed the port bound for Indonesia with 3,600 head of cattle onboard.

Australian authorities reported no injuries to the seafarers or livestock on the Vroon-operated ship.

Australia’s federal department of agriculture, fisheries and forestry (DAFF) confirmed that the vessel experienced an engine room fire “shortly after departure”.

“The department is working closely with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) and the exporter about the incident,” DAFF said in a statement.

“DAFF has been advised that there is sufficient feed on board and there are no animal welfare implications or concerns. The vessel’s livestock decks and systems are not affected.”

AMSA said the fire had been extinguished quickly.

The authority added that it issued a notice under the Navigation Act, directing the ship to proceed to the nearest available wharf in Darwin to discharge the livestock.

A Vroon spokesman told TradeWinds that the reason for the fire is still under investigation, but the most likely cause appears to be a leakage in the fuel line system.

“Thanks to the prompt response of our crew, the fire was extinguished very quickly,” the spokesman said. “None of the crew or livestock on board were injured. All livestock systems related to the wellbeing of the livestock remained fully operational.”

The spokesman added that the vessel was towed into port to discharge the livestock in cooperation with AMSA, and that repairs were being assessed.

The vessel was shown by AIS to be docked in the port on Friday.

Insurance cover is provided by the UK-based North P&I Club.

Clean detention record

The vessel has no port state control inspections on its record.

However, inspectors in Fremantle, Australia, found a fault with the ready availability of firefighting equipment during a check in December last year.

The safety of livestock carriers has been an ongoing problem for the sector in recent years.

In June 2022, 15,000 sheep died when the 1,600-dwt Albadri 1 (built 1973) capsized in Sudan.