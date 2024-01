A Singapore-managed tanker has been boarded off Equatorial Guinea and multiple crew kidnapped.

According to maritime intelligence firms Diaplous and EOS Risk Group the Tuvalu-registered 13,000-dwt Hana I (built 2007) was boarded off Malabo on 1 January.

The ship had a four-metre freeboard at the time of the incident and was sailing at a speed of 11 knots.