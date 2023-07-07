The crew of a general cargo ship has been evacuated after the vessel partially sank off Bangladesh on Thursday night.

The Panama-flagged, 3,005-dwt Pangaon Express (built 2004) got into difficulty in Sandwip Channel in the Bay of Bengal.

Footage shows the vessel tilting to port, with much of the stern submerged.

One container is seen floating free at the stern, with others collapsed on deck.

The Daily Sun reported that the vessel lost three containers in total.

The ship was carrying goods to Pangaon Container Terminal from Chattogram Seaport.

The seafarers on board were uninjured. They were embarked onto other vessels and taken to safety, according to Omar Farooq, secretary of Chittagong Port Authority, which is listed as the owner of the Pangaon Express.

The ship had 96 teu of containers on board.

The Pangaon Express is operated by Sea Glory Shipping under a charter.

Salvage company Dolphin Marine has been trying to pump out water from the cargo ship and remove containers to reduce its weight.

One of the port’s own tugs is at the scene, together with a chartered tug.

The Bangladesh Navy has also sent resources.

A three-member committee has been formed by the port authority to investigate the cause of the accident, and its cost.

Farooq told the Dhaka Tribune: “Some parts of Pangaon Express have sunk due to the bad weather at sea. Half of the ship is submerged underwater.”

“A total of 14 people including 12 sailors and two representatives of BIWTA [Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority] were rescued. The ship had 96 containers. Three of them washed away in the water,” he added.

The ship has no port state control checks on record.

Its insurer is not listed by the International Group of P&I Clubs.