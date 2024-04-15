Reports have emerged of a gun battle to free a US cargo ship and its crew seized by criminal gangs in Haiti.

The violence-torn Caribbean country’s police agency said the operation to release the 1,600-dwt general cargo vessel Magalie (built 1975) took more than five hours.

Two police officers were injured in the firefight, while an unspecified number of gang members were killed.

The Panama-flag vessel had been seized by members of the 5 Seconds and Taliban gangs on 4 April as it left the port of Varreux.

The agency said the vessel was freed four days later.

The Magalie was carrying a rice cargo.

The operation was seen as a rare success for an underfunded police department dealing with widespread gang violence since 29 February.

Radio Tele Metronome reported that the gangs had kidnapped all the seafarers on the vessel and stolen 10,000 of 60,000 sacks of rice on board.

The ship was due to head to the northern coastal city of Cap-Haitien.

It was shown as out of range of AIS on Monday.

The Magalie is operated by Claude Shipping in Miami. The company could not be contacted.

Forced to flee

Last month, a general cargo ship was forced to flee from its berth in Haiti after coming under gunfire.

Security consultancy Ambrey Analytics said a Panama-flag vessel was hit by a hail of bullets from small arms on 18 March at the APN port in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The unnamed ship reported that its superstructure was struck.

The master then “decided to escape from port due to a dangerous situation”, a VHF message from the vessel said.

According to AIS data, the vessel arrived at Port-au-Prince on 14 March.

It remained at the berth until the early hours of 18 March, when it left.

Haiti has descended into chaos after violence broke out between armed gangs in a battle for control of the country.

Many people have been pushed to the brink of famine.

Ambrey said it was aware of the deteriorating security situation at the port.

Work at the terminal typically ceases before sunset due to concerns for the safety of workers travelling home after dark.

“There have been recent small-arms attacks on vessels in port. Crews alongside are advised to remain in the superstructure and minimise ship-to-shore interactions,” the company said.

US giant Royal Caribbean has suspended cruise ship calls to Labadie on the northern coast.

French container line CMA CGM said on Saturday that, given the deterioration of security, it has suspended calls to Port-au-Prince and is directing vessels to Port Lafiteau, further north.