An Indonesian LPG carrier has suffered damage after a passenger ship drifted into its path.

The accident happened on Saturday night at the Tanjung Sekong anchorage area off the port of Merak, according to the Indonesian transport ministry’s directorate general of sea transport.

The vessels involved were the 6,500-gt ferry Trimas Fhadila (built 2017) and the 20,647-cbm gas ship Gas Sofia (built 2011).

The head of the directorate’s local office, Mukhlis Tohepaly, said his organisation received a report from vessel traffic services in Merak that there had been a collision at 19:35 local time.

The officer said the Trimas Fhadila was waiting in a queue to dock, with the engine stopped.

The vessel was then swept away on a current towards the north, hitting the gas ship at the bow.

Mukhlis added there were no injuries, no cargo damage and no pollution reported, according to the ferry master.

The ro-ro sustained a 25 cm gash to its upper right deck forecastle. The starboard bow railing was destroyed.

The bulbous bow of the Gas Sofia suffered a dent of between five and 10 cm, after it was hit by the anchor of the ferry.

All passengers were disembarked from the ferry and the cargo was unloaded.

The vessel will head to a repair dock.

The Trimas Fhadila was carrying 226 passengers, 67 vehicles and 23 crew members, having arrived from Bakauheni.

The LPG vessel has a crew of 23 and was heading from Indramayu to Merak.

The ro-ro is operated by Tri Sakti Lautan Mas of Indonesia.

The Gas Sofia’s owner is Golden Benua Maritim of Jakarta. The Indonesia-flagged ship is insured by the UK P&I Club.

The vessel was detained with eight deficiencies in India in October 2023.

The only ground for detention was the operation of the fire protection systems. Deck corrosion was also reported, however.