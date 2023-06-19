Greek and Polish bulkers have suffered significant damage in a crash in Spain.

Golden Union’s 76,000-dwt panamax Elena Ve (built 2010) and Polish Steamship’s 82,100-dwt kamsarmax Karpaty (built 2013) came into contact at the port of Tarragona on Saturday afternoon.

A report by the Polish Portal Morski website said the Elena Ve struck the other ship while it was at berth.

Photos show the Karpaty’s hull holed and buckled amidships on the port side in the area of holds four and five, while the bow of the Greek ship is mangled.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

Golden Union has been contacted for comment.

The Elena Ve was said to be carrying out berthing manoeuvres with tug assistance at the time.

The Karpaty had arrived with grain from Bulgaria, while the Greek bulker was carrying grain from the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk.

AIS data shows both Liberia-flag ships still moored in Tarragona on Monday morning.

The Elena Ve has insurance cover through the West of England P&I Club, while the Karpaty is insured through Gard in Norway.