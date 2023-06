A Greek seafarer has died on an AP Moller-Maersk container ship in the Atlantic.

The 5,466-teu Maersk Ganges (built 2014) was en route to Lome in Togo from Algeciras in Spain, but made an emergency stop in Tenerife on Monday, the Atlantico Hoy website reported.

Police sources said the body of the deck crew member was taken from the Singapore-flagged vessel at the east dock in the port of Santa Cruz.