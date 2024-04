An Indian deck cadet has gone missing from a Belgian product tanker during a Pacific transit.

The 50,000-dwt MR Resolve II (built 2019) was heading from Noumea in New Caledonia to Singapore when the man was lost on 5 April.

Operator Transpetrol and crew provider Wilhelmsen Ship Management India said on Monday that they were sad to announce the “much-valued” cadet was missing.