A search has begun off eastern Australia for a bulker crew member feared lost overboard.

The seafarer was reported missing from Japanese owner Sugahara Kisen’s 95,500-dwt Double Delight (built 2015), which arrived at anchorage in Newcastle, New South Wales, on Wednesday.

The state’s police marine area command tasked two Marine Rescue NSW ships with mounting a search in the afternoon.

Inspector Steve Raymond said volunteer crews rapidly assembled.

“Rescue vessel Newcastle 30 was on the water with 15 minutes, while Lake Macquarie 30 was deployed and is currently en route to the search location,” he added.

The region’s rescue helicopter has joined the search, with help from another helicopter specialising in defence force rescues, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

The search is focusing on an area seven miles (11.2 km) offshore.

AIS data shows the bulker left Misumi in Japan on 19 October.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, which is coordinating the search, said it was notified by the Newcastle harbourmaster that a crew member from the Double Delight had reportedly gone overboard.

Last seen on Thursday

“The crew member was last seen on board the bulk carrier at about 11.30 pm [Thursday]”, it added.

Raymond told the ABC: “We just know that the usual crew check found there was one person missing, hadn’t reported for duty. They’ve searched the vessel and assumed he was in the water.

“We’re covering the area very well, the conditions are very good out there … excellent visibility, so we’re certainly covering the area reasonably quickly.”

The Double Delight was due to dock in the Port of Newcastle at midnight local time.

Its next destination is not yet clear.