The Port of Nagoya, Japan’s largest port by cargo throughput, has become the latest victim of a ransomware attack.

The attack happened around 6.30pm on the 4 July when hackers targeted its container operating system.

The port, located in central Japan, said that the Nagoya United Terminal System (NUTS), which controls its five container terminals, had been directly impacted by the attack.

It is currently attempting to resolve the issue and hoped to recover the system by 7 July.