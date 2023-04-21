With the last livestock carrier to leave New Zealand disappearing over the horizon carrying cows destined for China, the country’s ban on livestock exports has come into full force.

The New Zealand agriculture minister said on Friday that with the last exports of livestock by sea completed, the two-year transition period since the ban was announced in 2021 has come to an end.

The government implemented the ban after public pressure following the sinking of Gulf Navigation’s 8,400-dwt Gulf Livestock 1 (built 2002) in 2020.