Α cargo ship has been immobilised for three days after grounding on a rock near the Greek island of Rhodes.

The master and a crew member of the 11,500-dwt Atlanta (built 2009) have been convoked by local authorities over suspected violation of Greek ship traffic laws, the coast guard said.

The Malta-flag vessel hit the shore at Agioi Theodoroi, a rock islet in the south-east Aegean Sea, early on Saturday.