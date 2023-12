Three officers stuck in Taiwan five months after their container ship sank have appealed to the president for their “release”.

The 1,262-teu feeder ship Angel (built 2003) was anchored 2.8 nautical miles (5.2 km) outside Kaohsiung in July when it developed a list after taking on water, reportedly due to structural issues.

The crew of 19 were evacuated and more than 1,000 empty containers were feared lost.