The Turkish owners of an old, small cargo ship stuck in war-torn Ukraine confirmed the vessel was hit by incoming fire and took on water.

Two missiles flew into the 7,600-dwt Kuruoglu 3 (built 1990) as it was moored in Kherson — a port city right on the frontline of Russia’s war on Ukraine — and hit it from the starboard side, Ambrey Intelligence cited the vessel’s owners as saying on Wednesday.