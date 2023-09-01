Turkish media have revealed a miraculous escape for a seafarer lost from a container ship for 20 hours.
The unnamed Ukrainian chief officer fell from the 2,468-teu MSC Nadriely (built 1998) off the coast of Turkeli overnight on 30 August.
General cargo ship finds seafarer in the sea off Turkey
