A warship has shot down an Iranian-made drone launched from Houthi territory while it was escorting a US-flag cargo vessel.

The incident adds to tensions in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and beyond as Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen continue to threaten shipping.

US Central Command said on X that the USS Carney, a guided missile destroyer, shot down the unmanned aerial vehicle while it was in the southern Red Sea at 11am local time (0800 GMT) on Wednesday.