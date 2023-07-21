Malaysian authorities were searching for nine missing crew members after their cargo ship capsized on Thursday.

The country’s Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said the 56-metre Tung Sung overturned in waters off Subuyau.

Authorities have identified the nine crew members on board and launched a search of the area on Thursday.

A photograph released by the MMEA showed the Malaysia-flag ship mostly submerged, with only its upturned hull visible.

The ship has no International Maritime Organisation (IMO) number, but its Maritime Mobile Service Identity — or MMSI — number is 533132242.

The MMEA’s Sarawak director, First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus, said the missing crew comprised four Malaysians, four Myanmar nationals and one Indonesian citizen, according to the New Straits Times.

They are between 20 and 52 years old.

“The four locals are known as Chieng Siew Ngiek, Wong Hua Wu, Maxwell Billy Stimba, and Stimba Chuit. The four Myanmar nationals are That Min July, Ye Lin Htet, Hla Win Tun and Tun Lin Oo and Indonesian Lido Ali Purwanto,” he added.

Zin Azman said the search and rescue operation resumed early on Friday morning, with efforts focusing on the area around Pulau Burung to Tanjung Po.

The authority was alerted after receiving a distress call from the cargo ship’s owner.

At the time of the incident, the vessel was carrying a load of gravel from Kuching to Sarikei.

The last AIS update came on 19 July with the vessel off Kuching.

The MMEA was scheduled to hold a press conference regarding the search efforts later on Friday.