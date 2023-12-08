An Ocean Network Express (ONE) container ship that grounded in the Suez Canal this week is now safely anchored at Port Said.

According to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), the 8,760-teu ONE Orpheus (built 2008) hit a floating pontoon bridge and ran aground after it had a steering malfunction as it headed north through the canal en route to the Netherlands.

Tugs were immediately deployed to bring the situation under control and refloat the ship.

Northbound traffic was diverted through the old Suez Canal channel, while southbound traffic was unaffected.

In a statement, ONE said the ONE Orpheus had successfully been refloated and made it through the Suez Canal to anchor at Port Said.

It is currently due to be put through an underwater safety inspection today.

ONE apologised to shippers and told them it would keep them updated.

Salvage operations in the Suez Canal tend to be expensive and the incident is likely to ring up a hefty claim for insurers.

Shipping claims specialist WK Webster said: “It is possible that general average or salvage and associated recovery issues may arise as a result of this casualty.”

The ship’s P&I insurance is placed with Gard.