A port worker has reportedly been injured after a Yang Ming Marine container ship hit three cranes in Turkey.

The accident involving the 14,100-teu YM Witness (built 2015) took place at 15:45 local time on Saturday, Turkey’s Directorate General of Maritime Affairs said.

The 368-metre container ship hit the port cranes during a docking manoeuvre at Kocaeli’s Evyapport.

The boxship was under the supervision of a pilot at the time, the agency added.

Several containers from the ship fell into the sea, the directorate said.

Turkish media reports later said the operator of one of the cranes was seriously injured.

Mobile phone footage shows the vessel approaching the dock with four cranes to its port side.

Shouts of warning and panic are heard, as well as a dull clang as the vessel appears to hit the second and third in the row.

The third crane topples back into the second, while the fourth falls forward, almost in slow motion.

Other videos show port workers running from the scene.

Chartered vessel

Police and firefighters were in attendance, and an investigation has begun.

The YM Witness has insurance through NorthStandard, formerly North P&I Club.

The Hong Kong-flagged vessel is chartered by the Taiwanese operator from Canadian tonnage provider Seaspan Corp.

Yang Ming said it was notified by the shipowner that the ship made contact with the pier and gantry cranes during berthing operations.

“Whereas navigational behaviour and seamanship are under the supervision and management of the shipowner, administrative enquiries and a full investigation into this incident are currently conducted in conjunction between shipowner and the relevant maritime authorities,” the company added.

No casualties were reported on board, according to Seaspan, and there has been no marine pollution.

The vessel had left Ambarli in Turkey on the same day.

AIS data showed the ship at anchor in the port on Monday morning.

The ship sails on a Mediterranean loop.

The vessel has no port state detentions on its record.

In January, at an inspection in China, six deficiencies were recorded relating to lifeboats, emergency preparedness and abandon ship drills.