A container- ship that broke down off New Zealand in early May was due to undergo harbour trials Monday afternoon ahead of a possible departure for Singapore.

The 5,117-teu Shiling (built 2005) lost power twice in New Zealand over the last three months, initially in mid-April and then again on its subsequent departure on 12 May.

On 23 May it was towed back to Wellington under the control of the anchor handling vessel Skandi Emerald (built 2011).