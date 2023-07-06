An LNG bunker vessel (LNGBV) suffered a grounding in a storm off the Netherlands on Wednesday.

The 7,500-cbm Kairos (built 2018) got stuck on the canal embankment at the Averijhaven in Velsen-Noord near Amsterdam just after 06:00 hours, De Telegraaf reported.

The ship had arrived in the Amerikahaven in Amsterdam from Ijmuiden that day and was heading back out to the North Sea.

Shortly after passing the locks at Ijmuiden, the Kairos went aground, the report said.

Tugs attended the scene and the ship returned to the locks.

The human environment and transport inspectorate and the port authority have begun an investigation into the incident and the extent of the damage.

No pollution or injuries were reported.

Finnish operator Gasum has been contacted for comment.

Navigation largely ceased after the accident, although the locks were still open. Pilotage was halted later that morning.

AIS data showed the ship moored in Amsterdam on Thursday morning.

When the Kairos came into service in 2019, it was the largest LNG bunkering ship in the world.

In 2021, TradeWinds reported that Gasum relocated the ship within northern Europe as it moved to expand its geographical reach and gain market share.

The company said the Kairos was moving to operate in the Antwerp, Amsterdam & Rotterdam (ARA) region.

Gasum said the Kairos has been operating flexibly in the North Sea and Baltic Sea, and only arrived in the ARA area upon request.

The company added that the move supported its strategy to expand its maritime services in north-western Europe.