Two handysize bulkers have been damaged after a crash in the Parana River in Argentina.

The accident involving the 35,500-dwt ES Vanquish (built 2013) and 29,000-dwt Argenmar Mistral (built 2009) happened on Sunday night at kilometre 313.5 in Ramallo, Infobae reported.

The impact occurred in the middle of the navigation channel and was described as a “rub”, but damage to the superstructure of one of the vessels was shown in a photo from the scene.