US President Donald Trump has designated the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organisation — even after the militant group released seafarer hostages and called off its assaults on shipping.

The move reverses a decision by former president Joe Biden in 2021 to take Ansar Allah, as the Houthi organisation is formally known, off the list for humanitarian reasons.

And it doubles up on the Biden administration’s naming of the Houthis as a specially designated terrorist organisation in January 2024, which put the group on a different list that holds a different set of penalties.