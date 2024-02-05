A Turkish pilot lost his life in the Bosphorus after falling into the water, Turkish authorities said on Sunday.

Oguz Kok was on transfer to provide pilotage service to a bulker at the southern entrance of the Istanbul waterway.

While trying to board the 31,000-dwt open-hatch handysize New Siham (built 1999), however, both Kok and an unidentified fellow seafarer fell into the sea, according to Turkey’s directorate general of coastal safety (KEGM).

Grabbed by a colleague who jumped into the water, Kok was brought unconsciously to a nearby pier and then transferred unconsciously to hospital.

According to initial information provided by KEGM, he died of hypothermia.

“We offer our condolences to his loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to our injured sailor,” Turkey’s transport ministry said in a statement.

Article continues below the advert

The New Siham is listed under the ownership of Turkey’s Tolunay Ship Management.

The Bosphorus cuts through Istanbul and links the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara.

Turkish pilot Oguz Kok died in the Bosphorus on Sunday. Photo: KEGM

Dozens of vessels cross the key, busy waterway every day, laden with grains, oil or iron ore products. Engine failures and accidents happen frequently there.

Turkish authorities usually respond quickly, dispatching tugs to remove the stricken vessels and tow them to a safe location.

On 21 January, an aframax tanker put on a US blacklist on 18 January for violating the Western price cap scheme on seaborne Russian oil caused a traffic halt in the waterway for more than eight hours.