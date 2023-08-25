Japanese authorities were searching for two missing crew members from a capsized general cargo ship on Friday.

The accident involving the Japanese-flag 1,651-dwt Izumi Maru (built 2006) happened on Thursday night off Wakayama prefecture, the Japan Times reported.

The vessel was in collision with Greek owner Contships’ 1,118-teu feeder container vessel Contship Uno (built 2007).

The Japanese coast guard said the boxship rescued three other seafarers from the capsized Izumi Maru.

But the captain, aged in his 50s, was still missing, as was another colleague, aged in his 60s, according to the shipowner, Izumi Kaiun of Tokyo.

Video footage showed divers exploring the area around the partially submerged and upturned hull.

The Liberia-flag container ship made an emergency call at around 2340 local time on Thursday, reporting that it had collided with another vessel in the Kii Channel.

There were no injuries among the 18 crew members on board.

News footage showed damage to the bow of the container vessel.

Scrap metal cargo

The Izumi Maru was carrying 1,100 tons of scrap metal when it left Chiba on Wednesday afternoon, bound for Okayama.

The accident site is 15km northwest of Hidaka.

The coast guard said visibility was good at the time.

Jiji Press cited the fifth regional coast guard headquarters in Kobe as saying the five crew members from the stricken ship were aged between 30 and 70.

The three rescued seafarers were sent to hospital, but their lives were not in danger.

Contships told TradeWinds the vessel was en route from Osaka in Japan to Keelung in Taiwan.

“Contship Uno has successfully rescued three crew members from Izumi Maru who have been transferred via helicopter to a Japanese search and rescue vessel,” the company said.

“Contship Uno actively participated in search and rescue efforts in collaboration with authorities for the remaining two crew members of Izumi Maru,” it added.

The owner confirmed minor damage to the bulbous bow. The ship will continue its voyage upon completion of necessary repairs, Contships said.