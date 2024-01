Mounting security threats in the Red Sea are reported to have stopped work on a decaying oil tanker turned storage unit off Yemen.

The 407,000-dwt FSO Safer (built 1976) is located off waters under the control of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

“The situation has resulted in unforeseen operational and financial challenges for the Safer project, making it difficult to move forward,” a spokesperson for the UN Development Programme told Agence France-Presse (AFP).