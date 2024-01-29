Clarksons Securities believes continuing Red Sea disruption could be a “game-changer” for container shipping in terms of newbuilding deployment.

Analysts led by Frode Morkedal said that the rerouting of the majority of the boxship fleet around Africa to avoid the volatile Middle East has led to a substantial 9% increase in average haul length.

“If this trend continues, it has the potential to absorb all newbuilds scheduled for delivery in 2024, which would be a game-changer for the industry,” they added.