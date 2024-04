The International Chamber of Shipping has called for the immediate release of the Israeli-linked container ship seized by Iranian forces on Saturday.

The 15,000-teu MSC Aries (built 2020) was boarded 50 nautical miles (92 km) north-east of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

The vessel is chartered to MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co and owned by an affiliate of London-headquartered Zodiac Maritime.