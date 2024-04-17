France’s CMA CGM is stepping up its effort to play a key role in supplying the Paris Olympics this summer.

The container line will transport more than 900,000 pieces of sporting equipment for the games, which begin in 100 days.

The official logistics partner said it has been working closely with the organising committee since February 2023.

The shipowner and its subsidiary Ceva Logistics offer freight services, customs clearance, storage, delivery, site logistics and IT systems integration.

More than 10,500 athletes and nearly 10m spectators will enjoy the Olympics in the French capital.

Sports equipment to be brought in includes trampolines, poles, firearms, boats and surfboards.

The group will also transport more than 250 containers of bleachers and mobile seats and deliver 1.3m items of furniture, fixtures, equipment and merchandising material.

A total of 17,000 beds are also needed, and 700 new staff are being hired.

CMA CGM said it wanted to keep emissions low by using ships, planes and vehicles powered by LNG, biofuels, electricity or sustainable aviation fuel.

The shipowner also added that 90 of its workers have been chosen to carry the Olympic torch around France.

CMA CGM executive vice president Tanya Saade Zeenny said: “As the official partner in logistics solutions of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, our 180,000 employees are in the starting blocks to deliver a low-carbon and more responsible Games.”

“Thanks to our subsidiaries Ceva Logistics and CMA CGM Air Cargo, the CMA CGM Group is fully committed to ensuring the success of the Games and keeping the Olympic spirit alive,” she added.