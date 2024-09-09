A further shake-up of the alliance network has seen three Asian liner operators rebrand and lock into a strategic tie-up with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Liner companies HMM, Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Yang Ming Marine Transportation have agreed to extend their east-west alliance for another five years from February 2025 under the name of the Premier Alliance.

The Asian members of The Alliance unveiled the agreement ahead of the departure in the coming months of a fourth partner, Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd.