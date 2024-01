Orient Overseas Container Line has logged a steep drop in revenue in the first concrete indication that the liner sector’s slump persisted towards the end of 2023.

Hong Kong-listed parent Orient Overseas (International) Limited, ultimately owned by China’s Cosco, said fourth-quarter freight income was $1.62bn, down 49% from the same period in 2022.

OOCL is always the first listed container ship owner to report any quarterly figures.