London-listed fund Tufton Oceanic Assets has signalled a potential return to the boxship arena after plunges in asset values.

The shipowner, managed by Tufton Investment Management, said in a first quarter update that the container ship sector “is starting to look interesting again.”

This is because vessel values have fallen to about 80% of depreciated replacement cost (DRC), while time charter rates have risen since late 2023, aided by supply disruptions, the company explained.