Costamare, a US-listed owner and operator of about 160 bulkers and boxships, has kept up its expansion in big bulkers with the acquisition of two more capesizes and by increasing the size of its chartered-in fleet.

In its earnings release on Friday, the company confirmed a TradeWinds report last month that identified it as the buyer of Cobelfret’s 179,900-dwt Lowlands Prosperity (built 2012).