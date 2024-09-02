The captain of a Dutch-operated feeder container ship is facing a fine after being found to be over the legal limit for alcohol.

The unnamed Ukrainian master was trying to carry out a docking manoeuvre on the bridge of the 862-teu Madeira-flagged WEC Frans Hals (built 2005) in Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands, La Provincia reported.

The newspaper said the captain could be fined up to €75,000 ($83,000) and his contract could be terminated.

A local pilot reported him to the islands’ maritime authority, which informed police, due to what appeared to be his state of drunkenness.

The incident was revealed to have taken place on 20 August at the OPCSA terminal in the capital, Las Palmas.

Two police officers boarded the boxship and carried out a breathalyser test.

This showed a result of 1.13 mg/l, above the limit of 0.25 mg/l.

The WEC Frans Hals was then kept for two days at Las Palmas before being allowed to rejoin its regular service between the Canaries and mainland Spain.

The vessel arrived in Vigo, Spain, on Monday morning, according to AIS data.

The ship is operated by WEC Lines of Rotterdam, which has been contacted for comment.

It is listed by UK shipbroker Clarksons as owned by Heinz Moje of Germany.