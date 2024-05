Euroseas, a US-listed owner of 26 container ships, has struck its first financing deals with the National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) for two of its newbuildings.

The United Arab Emirates-based lender has extended a $22.5m loan for the 1,800-teu Monica (built 2024).

The vessel will embark on a $16,000-per-day charter of up to one year with a major container line when it exits the shipyard later this month.