Dubai-based feeder container company Unifeeder Group has doubled the number of methanol-capable boxships it has taken on long-term charter to four vessels.

The company revealed on Monday that it has signed agreements to charter two 1,250-teu container ship newbuildings.

German-based shipowning group Elbdeich Reederei and Oslo-listed shipowner MPC Container Ships (MPCC) will build and supply one vessel each.

The ships, ordered at shipyards in China, are scheduled for delivery in 2026 and will be deployed on Unifeeder’s European network.