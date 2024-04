Gram Car Carriers chief executive Georg Whist is looking forward to going private again if the $700m offer of Gianluigi Aponte’s MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company goes through.

“We went public, now we go private again. The commitment of a wealthy shipping-savvy single owner is extremely interesting,” Whist said at the first-quarter earnings presentation.

Geneva-based MSC has offered to buy Oslo-listed GCC for NOK 263.69