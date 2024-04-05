The Red Sea situation is still dragging on Hoegh Autoliners’ volumes.

The Oslo-listed car carrier owner said on Friday that it moved 1.2m cbm-worth of cargo in March, a slight uptick from the previous two months when the company moved 1.1m cbm each.

However, it is down significantly from the 4m cbm reported in March last year.

“Transported volumes increased somewhat in March compared to January and February but is still negatively impacted by the ongoing situation in the Red Sea leading to longer voyages and less optimal trade and cargo mix,” chief executive Andreas Enger said.