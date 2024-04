Hoegh Autoliners has secured long-term financing for purchases, newbuildings and repayment of bank debt.

A new $720m six-year fleet facility will finance the purchase of two 6,500-ceu vessels, the Hoegh Jacksonville and Hoegh Jeddah (both built 2014), four Aurora newbuildings and to settle existing bank debt.

“Hoegh Autoliners is now fully financed at attractive terms into 2030,” finance chief Per Oivind Rosmo said in a statement.