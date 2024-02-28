The Hoegh family made a cool billion trimming its stake in Hoegh Autoliners.
Leif Hoegh & Co — the holding company backed by cousins Morten and Leif Hoegh — sold 11.5m shares in the eponymous, Oslo-listed car carrier owner at NOK 97 ($9.16)
Family keeps leading shareholding position even after selling 6% of all shares
