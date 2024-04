Details have emerged of an attack by Houthis that reportedly damaged an MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company vessel in the Indian Ocean, showing the militant group’s ability to strike far from its base in Yemen.

A document published by Combined Maritime Forces said that the coalition received a report that a drone known as an uncrewed aerial system attacked the Swiss giant’s 14,900-teu container ship MSC Orion (built 2020) while it was 170 nautical miles (314 km) from the Yemeni island of Socotra.