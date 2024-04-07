Houthi rebels have resumed their missile campaign against shipping, claiming a string of attacks on commercial vessels and war ships that ultimately failed to impact any of them.

The Yemeni group’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said on 7 April that rebel forces targeted three cargo ships and US frigates off his country’s waters.

The claimed targets were Borealis Maritime’s 3,534-teu Hope Island (built 2006), as well as MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company’s 4,056-teu MSC Gina (built 1999) and the 24,300-dwt multi-purpose vessel MSC Grace F (built 1991).