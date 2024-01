The tie-up between AP Moller-Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd could generate a “seismic shift” in liner shipping alliances.

Liner shipping has only just adjusted to the decision of the 2M partners Maersk and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company to go their separate ways next year.

But few were expecting today’s announcement of a tie-up — the Gemini Cooperation — between the second and fifth largest operators.