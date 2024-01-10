Volunteers in Spain have begun removing millions of plastic pellets lost from an AP Moller- Maersk-chartered container ship last month.

The incident involving the JP Morgan-owned 8,704-teu Toconao (built 2003) has sparked a row between regional and central government over who knew what and when.

Reuters reported that hundreds of volunteers have been sifting through sand with colanders and spades in the north-western Galicia region.

The nurdles washed up on beaches after at least one container fell from the Liberia-registered ship on 8 December while it was off the coast of Portugal.

Pellet manufacturer Bedeko Europe said they came from the Toconao.

Maersk has been contacted for further information.

Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Maria Jesus Montero told state broadcaster TVE her administration was concerned over potential “serious repercussions” from the spill.

But it is not yet known if the incident will affect fishing.

Environmental group Ecologistas en Accion accused the regional government of two weeks of inaction over the clean-up.

But Galicia regional leader Alfonso Rueda said the central government had known about the situation for longer than that, but only informed his administration on 4 January.

The central government representative in Galicia said the maritime rescue service had first told regional coastguard units about the incident on 20 December.

Spain’s environment minister, Teresa Ribera, had previously said the government was ready to help as soon as its assistance was sought, according to The Guardian.

The ship was fixed to Maersk in 2021 on a three-year plus three-month deal.