An MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company container ship that caught fire while anchored off Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Port in June has been sold for recycling.

Brokers reported that the 8,034-teu MSC Rita (built 2005) has been sold on an “as is” basis at Khalifa Port for an undisclosed sum.

It will be delivered under tow for green recycling at an MSC-approved yard at Alang in India.